Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.25 Million

Brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post $283.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $285.20 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $258.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

ROCK opened at $94.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $5,937,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

