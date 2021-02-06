Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,529 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

