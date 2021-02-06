Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,465 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 244,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

GLAD stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $320.32 million, a PE ratio of -164.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

