Global Digital Content (GDC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,014.00

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $21.05 million and approximately $4,014.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Digital Content Token Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

