Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,330,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,540,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,607,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,424,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $198.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.58. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

