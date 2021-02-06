Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $198.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

