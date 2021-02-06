Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Lifted by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1,149.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Global Payments by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $198.27 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.31 and a 200-day moving average of $183.58.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

