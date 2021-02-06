Global Social Chain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $106,228.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $106,228.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00063047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.16 or 0.01184109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.33 or 0.06483533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00052637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00034942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,262,105 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.