Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) Trading Up 1.6%

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 3,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.70% of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

