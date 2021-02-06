Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,315 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 3.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

