GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $41,741.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,345.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,687.03 or 0.04181476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00399216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.41 or 0.01185801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00468978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00386997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00242470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00021300 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

