GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $17,663.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,692.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.67 or 0.04248071 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.17 or 0.00395877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.92 or 0.01162824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.06 or 0.00470530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.33 or 0.00388539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.11 or 0.00245802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00021823 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

