GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Shares Up 5.5%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) shares shot up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $29.99. 628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78.

GMO Internet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMOYF)

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

