GNY (GNY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 35.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. GNY has a total market cap of $314.50 million and $2.07 million worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.48 or 0.01139174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.66 or 0.06443577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014661 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

GNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

