GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,489,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,215.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3,188.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

