GoByte (GBX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,793.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. GoByte has a market cap of $188,562.57 and $7,793.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoByte has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016825 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000662 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,296,965 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

