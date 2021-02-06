GoByte Price Reaches $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, GoByte has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $164,285.92 and approximately $7,010.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014890 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,299,825 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.