GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of GoDaddy worth $91,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Co. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 451,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 64,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,241 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,645. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

GoDaddy stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

