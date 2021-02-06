Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.80 Million

Analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will report $387.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $403.70 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $924.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $181.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.99 million.

GOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

