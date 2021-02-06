Goldcoin (GLC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,601.00

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $14,601.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.00395347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003640 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

