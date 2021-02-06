Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $10.72 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,215.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3,188.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $3,819,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

