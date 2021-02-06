Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.55 and last traded at $33.55. Approximately 589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 926.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the period.

