Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Position Lifted by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 5.0% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned about 1.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $24,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. FMR LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 32,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000.

Shares of GSIE opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

