Goodman Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 3.8% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,998,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

