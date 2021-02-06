Goodman Financial Corp Buys 1,120 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Everest Re Group makes up about 2.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Everest Re Group worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth $79,119,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 676,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,631,000 after acquiring an additional 246,214 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 160,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after acquiring an additional 75,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,227,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

NYSE:RE opened at $219.40 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

