Goodman Financial Corp Buys 4,209 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises 2.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $66.18 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

