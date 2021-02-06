Goodman Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Goodman Financial Corp cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,168 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,919 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 3.0% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

AMAT opened at $100.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

