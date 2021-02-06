Goodman Financial Corp Has $8.66 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,024 shares during the period. LKQ makes up approximately 3.0% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.08% of LKQ worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LKQ by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

LKQ stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $40.04.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

