Goodman Financial Corp Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Savior LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $40.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $40.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.