Goodman Financial Corp Sells 354 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Goodman Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,800.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,655.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,136.89.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

