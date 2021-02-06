GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.58.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

GPRO stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. 27,275,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. GoPro has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.84 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 119,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

