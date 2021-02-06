GravityCoin Achieves Market Cap of $104,045.77 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $104,045.77 and approximately $975.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00049515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $72.01 or 0.00177130 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00226059 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00070501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00042741 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,185,182 tokens. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Token Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

