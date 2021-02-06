Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.30

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.30 and traded as high as $42.66. Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) shares last traded at $42.56, with a volume of 70,642 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,850.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.00, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.86) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post 0.2298652 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) news, Director Michael James Young sold 1,333 shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.94, for a total transaction of C$50,574.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,636.48. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Irene Gorton sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.94, for a total transaction of C$442,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,969.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,138.

About Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.