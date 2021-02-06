Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

Great Lakes Graphite Company Profile (CVE:GLK)

Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.

