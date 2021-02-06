Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by 85.7% over the last three years.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $292.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.