GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). GreenPower Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GP shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GP. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GP stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. 2,260,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,277. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $587.29 million and a P/E ratio of -219.14. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

