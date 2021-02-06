Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to post sales of $28.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $109.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.20 million to $109.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $130.55 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $131.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

In other news, EVP Victoria Livshitz acquired 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 419,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

