GridCoin Price Tops $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. GridCoin has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $15,080.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GridCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,933,999 coins and its circulating supply is 412,280,967 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.