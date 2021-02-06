Grimm Achieves Market Cap of $6,454.18 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Grimm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Grimm has traded down 84.5% against the US dollar. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $6,454.18 and approximately $49.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001092 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000582 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Grimm

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

