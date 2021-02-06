Grin Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $26.50 million and $6.48 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,361.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.66 or 0.04238376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.80 or 0.00393456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.74 or 0.01153935 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.18 or 0.00466250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00383935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.57 or 0.00239260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 64,784,220 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.