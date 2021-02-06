Growth DeFi (GRO) Market Cap Tops $24.97 Million

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Growth DeFi token can currently be bought for $162.51 or 0.00413798 BTC on popular exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $24.97 million and $2.64 million worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Growth DeFi has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.21 or 0.01164166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.74 or 0.06405655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00052893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023171 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a token. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 988,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

