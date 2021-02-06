Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $551,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $60,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $586,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 680,275 shares of company stock worth $107,431,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

GH stock opened at $162.59 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $168.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.