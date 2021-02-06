Guider (GDR) Reaches Market Cap of $23,811.04

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 125.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Guider token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Guider has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $23,811.04 and $19.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.67 or 0.01211520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.13 or 0.06531939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00052367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005864 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00021197 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Guider

Guider is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

