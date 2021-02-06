Gulden (NLG) Market Capitalization Hits $9.68 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Gulden has a total market cap of $9.68 million and $85,277.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.49 or 0.00396294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 534,868,720 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.