GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.43

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $30.20 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001749 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,969,832 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

