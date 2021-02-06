H.I.G. Acquisition (NYSE:HIGA) Trading Down 0.1%

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 112,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 233,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

About H.I.G. Acquisition (NYSE:HIGA)

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

