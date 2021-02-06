Hakka.Finance Price Reaches $0.0453 on Exchanges (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and $696,295.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hakka.Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00052413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00186392 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00063647 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00077059 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00227237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Token Profile

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,480,590 tokens. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

Hakka.Finance Token Trading

