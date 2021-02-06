Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $226.65

Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $226.65 and traded as high as $295.50. Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) shares last traded at $292.50, with a volume of 409,850 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £582.42 million and a PE ratio of 14.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 277.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 226.65.

In other Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) news, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73). Also, insider Tom Singer bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £53,800 ($70,290.04).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

