Handshake (HNS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.89 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Handshake has a market cap of $48.40 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,881.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,631.30 or 0.04195599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.60 or 0.00392481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.01156508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.62 or 0.00467119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.32 or 0.00386619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00238221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00021505 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 353,338,499 coins. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

