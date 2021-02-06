HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Reaches $1.31 on Major Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 68% higher against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $62.44 million and approximately $40.96 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00182282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00063886 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00076959 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00232605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00047518 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

HARD Protocol Token Trading

HARD Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

